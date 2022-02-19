AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

MITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Roberts acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 330,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 318,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.