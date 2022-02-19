Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGIO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,983,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,405,000 after buying an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

