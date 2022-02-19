Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

