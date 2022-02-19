Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AEM stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
