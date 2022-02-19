AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) PT Raised to €2.75

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.75 ($3.13) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.70.

AIBRF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

