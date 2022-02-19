Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $198.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.48.

Airbnb stock opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.20.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($10.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

