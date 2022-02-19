AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.67.

Shares of BOS opened at C$34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$47.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$923.16 million and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

