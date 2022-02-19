Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Update

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 316,500 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Get Airgain alerts:

In related news, Director James K. Sims purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Barclays PLC grew its position in Airgain by 99.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.