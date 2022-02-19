Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 230,434 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

