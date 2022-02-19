Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,060,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.30. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.76.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.