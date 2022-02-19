Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$6.650 EPS.

ALB traded down $6.26 on Friday, reaching $190.76. 3,060,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,324. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.76.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

