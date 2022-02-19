Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$6.650 EPS.
ALB traded down $6.26 on Friday, reaching $190.76. 3,060,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,324. Albemarle has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
