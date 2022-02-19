Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $3,045,000. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

