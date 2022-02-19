Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.95) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($2.95) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.09). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $103.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.55. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

