Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Position Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,808,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 7.30% of Alkermes worth $364,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 81.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,549 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after buying an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Alkermes stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

