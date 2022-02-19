Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Lowered to $134.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.80.

ALLE stock opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.43. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Allegion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Allegion by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Allegion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

