Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.74. Alliant Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.670-$2.810 EPS.

NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 120,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

