Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allison Transmission in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

ALSN opened at $40.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

