Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Alstom in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Alstom in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.94 ($48.79).

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €25.64 ($29.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.14. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

