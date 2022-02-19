Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.61.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $44.87 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after buying an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

