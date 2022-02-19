Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.025-2.065 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.550-$3.700 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AIMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.61.

AIMC stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

