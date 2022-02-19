American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Campus Communities worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 85.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

