American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 61,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 909,928 shares.The stock last traded at $51.54 and had previously closed at $50.26.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 391.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

