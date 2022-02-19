American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Water Works also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39-4.49 EPS.
American Water Works stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.90. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.40.
In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
