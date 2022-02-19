American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Water Works also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39-4.49 EPS.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,489,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.90. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.40.

In other news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.