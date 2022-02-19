Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

