AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $104.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $1,458,047.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

