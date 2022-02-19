Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.30 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.420 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ AMPL traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,290,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,846. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $341,827.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,813 shares of company stock worth $6,901,143 over the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $12,368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $5,837,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $3,695,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

