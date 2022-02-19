Analysts Anticipate Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to Announce $2.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $2.89. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full-year earnings of $11.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.36 to $11.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.08 to $13.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.61. The stock had a trading volume of 654,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,065. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $259.02 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.22.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

