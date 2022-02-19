Analysts Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to post sales of $45.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110,000.00 and the highest is $90.00 million. Chimerix posted sales of $1.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3,923.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full year sales of $31.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 million to $90.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $77.87 million, with estimates ranging from $48.22 million to $100.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMRX. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMRX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,245. The stock has a market cap of $488.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Chimerix has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.97.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.