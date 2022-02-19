Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. Danaher posted earnings of $2.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.66 to $11.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Danaher by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 26,123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.61 and its 200 day moving average is $307.57. Danaher has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

