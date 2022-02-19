Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $364.72 Million

Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will announce sales of $364.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.72 million. Globant posted sales of $270.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOB traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $259.45. The company had a trading volume of 417,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.17. Globant has a 12-month low of $191.92 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 1.53.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.