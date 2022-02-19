Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to announce $24.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.70 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $104.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $105.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $114.50 million, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $114.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.93 million during the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%.

PCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 26,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The firm has a market cap of $357.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.48 per share, for a total transaction of $240,963.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,350 shares of company stock worth $608,974. 22.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 367,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 220,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.