Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) will report $183.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $713.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $718.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $770.57 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $774.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 600,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 382,352 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 119,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOVO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.51. 188,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,369. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

