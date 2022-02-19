Analysts Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 1,294.21% and a negative net margin of 654.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.62. Liminal BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.