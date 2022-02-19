Analysts Expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). Resonant posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resonant.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

In other news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,820 shares of company stock valued at $163,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resonant in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Resonant by 2,871.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RESN opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $287.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.97. Resonant has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

