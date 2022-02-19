Analysts Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.93) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sohu.com.

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 321,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,103. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $727.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.02.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

