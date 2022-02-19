Analysts Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.39 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $10.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,143. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $37.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,590,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,607,000 after acquiring an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,651,000 after acquiring an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.