Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. William Blair analyst M. Minter expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBIX. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.24.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.39. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $114.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

