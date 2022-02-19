Analysts Offer Predictions for Alkermes plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alkermes in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

ALKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.22.

Alkermes stock opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% during the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 3,627,099 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Alkermes by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after buying an additional 1,026,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after buying an additional 995,070 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

