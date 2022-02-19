Analysts Offer Predictions for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

LDOS stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. Leidos has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,685,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $505,404,000 after acquiring an additional 211,254 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,007,000 after purchasing an additional 244,389 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,637,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,468,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,733,000 after purchasing an additional 189,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

