Analysts Set American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) PT at $4.95

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHOTF shares. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of AHOTF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

