Analysts Set Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Target Price at $25.70

Shares of Avant Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:AVDX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS AVDX opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.76.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 million. Avant Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

