Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) PT at €23.17

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €23.17 ($26.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €17.08 ($19.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.94. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.