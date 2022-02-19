Analysts Set Expectations for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.37. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

COLL opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

