Analysts Set Expectations for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

