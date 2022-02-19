Analysts Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Target Price at $79.93

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.