Analysts Set Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Target Price at $326.40

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:PEN traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.15. The stock had a trading volume of 172,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,592. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.41. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 232.03 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,554,000 after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after buying an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

