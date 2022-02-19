Analysts Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Target Price at $59.13

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

