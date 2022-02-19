Analysts Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Target Price at $59.13

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.13.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.16.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
