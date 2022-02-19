Analysts Set Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) PT at $61.21

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 748,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.