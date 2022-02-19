Analyzing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Star Equity and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 621.15%. Given Nuwellis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Nuwellis -219.99% -71.35% -62.43%

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.09 -$6.46 million $0.04 30.51 Nuwellis $7.44 million 1.40 -$15.84 million ($3.85) -0.27

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Star Equity beats Nuwellis on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

