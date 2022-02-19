Ancora Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $105,981,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $96,993,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $189.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $342,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,857 shares of company stock valued at $45,362,480 in the last 90 days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

