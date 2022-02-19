Ancora Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $105,981,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $96,993,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $189.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.20 and a 1 year high of $429.54.
In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $342,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,857 shares of company stock valued at $45,362,480 in the last 90 days.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coinbase Global (COIN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.