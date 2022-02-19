Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after buying an additional 274,258 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth $35,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of NetEase by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,818,000 after buying an additional 505,426 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of NetEase by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 221,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $126.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

